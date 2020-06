Amenities

VACATION EVERY DAY! Beautifully Decorated FURNISHED Condo on Second floor. Stunning views of Lake Norman from your second floor balcony. This home is upgraded nicely with Cherry Cabinets, Granite counter tops, tile back splash, tile floors and more. Walk down to the community pier, walking distance to downtown Davidson, Easy access to I-77 and shopping. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Washer/Dryer Included.