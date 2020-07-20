226 Fairview Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This spacious Davidson home is within walking and biking distance to Downtown! Main level has hardwoods, 2-story Great Room with built-ins and fireplace, large Formal Dining and Living Rooms, tiled Sunroom, open Kitchen with island, Laundry with Washer/Dryer included. Large Master Suite also on main with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Upper level has Loft and 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Deck and Wraparound Front Porch to enjoy. This property has ample parking with a Detached 2-Car Garage and 2+ parking spaces in the driveway. Enjoy walking through the neighborhood or biking to Downtown restaurants, shopping and Davidson College. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 55-lbs or 2 Dogs up to a total of 60-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!