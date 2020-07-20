All apartments in Davidson
226 Fairview Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:58 AM

226 Fairview Lane

226 Fairview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

226 Fairview Lane, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This spacious Davidson home is within walking and biking distance to Downtown! Main level has hardwoods, 2-story Great Room with built-ins and fireplace, large Formal Dining and Living Rooms, tiled Sunroom, open Kitchen with island, Laundry with Washer/Dryer included. Large Master Suite also on main with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Upper level has Loft and 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Deck and Wraparound Front Porch to enjoy. This property has ample parking with a Detached 2-Car Garage and 2+ parking spaces in the driveway. Enjoy walking through the neighborhood or biking to Downtown restaurants, shopping and Davidson College. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 55-lbs or 2 Dogs up to a total of 60-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Fairview Lane have any available units?
226 Fairview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 226 Fairview Lane have?
Some of 226 Fairview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Fairview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
226 Fairview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Fairview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Fairview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 226 Fairview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 226 Fairview Lane offers parking.
Does 226 Fairview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Fairview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Fairview Lane have a pool?
No, 226 Fairview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 226 Fairview Lane have accessible units?
No, 226 Fairview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Fairview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Fairview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Fairview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Fairview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
