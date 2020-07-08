18604 Dembridge Drive SW

Amenities
CALL LISTING AGENT ED STAHL FOR SHOWINGS: 802-793-8463. Must see PRISTINE and MOVE IN READY brick home with all NEW: HOT WATER HEATER, STOREROOM FLOOR, HVAC, HEATING SYSTEM, SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWER IN MASTER, WASHING MACHINE, PAINT AND CARPET; located in Davidson's premier tennis & golf club community, River Run. One block to the renowned tennis & fitness center/ pool complex & restaurant. Open floor plan with two story foyer crown molding & wainscoting leads into formal dining room with beautiful trim detail. Two story great room w/ gas log fireplace with views of the secluded, fenced in backyard w/forest beyond. Kitchen has granite counters & center island, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and large walk-in pantry, w/ open bay window breakfast area. The second floor has a spectacular master suite w/ bay window, en-suite master bath, dual vanities, new seamless glass shower, and radiant heated floor, two large secondary bedrooms, plus large bonus room.