Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

18604 Dembridge Drive SW

18604 Dembridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18604 Dembridge Drive, Davidson, NC 28036
River Run Country Club

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
CALL LISTING AGENT ED STAHL FOR SHOWINGS: 802-793-8463. Must see PRISTINE and MOVE IN READY brick home with all NEW: HOT WATER HEATER, STOREROOM FLOOR, HVAC, HEATING SYSTEM, SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWER IN MASTER, WASHING MACHINE, PAINT AND CARPET; located in Davidson's premier tennis & golf club community, River Run. One block to the renowned tennis & fitness center/ pool complex & restaurant. Open floor plan with two story foyer crown molding & wainscoting leads into formal dining room with beautiful trim detail. Two story great room w/ gas log fireplace with views of the secluded, fenced in backyard w/forest beyond. Kitchen has granite counters & center island, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and large walk-in pantry, w/ open bay window breakfast area. The second floor has a spectacular master suite w/ bay window, en-suite master bath, dual vanities, new seamless glass shower, and radiant heated floor, two large secondary bedrooms, plus large bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

