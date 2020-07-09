All apartments in Davidson
17208 Royal Court Drive

17208 Royal Court Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17208 Royal Court Drive, Davidson, NC 28036
River Run Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate All Brick 5BD Home on Golf Course - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rr5725eYoWy

3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rr5725eYoWy&mls=1.
Immaculate single-family home ready for immediate move-in. Expansive 5 bed, 3 bath all brick home overlooking the 14th green in well-known River Run community. Main level features spacious & bright office with custom built-ins, formal dining space, & large great room w/ vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. Updated kitchen & casual dining space. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, tile backsplash, & stainless appliances (including a Jenn Air gas cooktop and Bosch dishwasher). Main floor guest BR & full bath perfect for visitors. Large master suite w/ golf course views, dual walk in closets & soaking tub. 2 additional BR's & shared bath as well as a bonus/BR w/ walk-in closet. This lovely River Run home features vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, tons of natural light, & a spacious back deck that overlooks a large flat yard & golf course. Lawn care included in rental rate. 2 car garage with storage.

(RLNE5768182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17208 Royal Court Drive have any available units?
17208 Royal Court Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 17208 Royal Court Drive have?
Some of 17208 Royal Court Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17208 Royal Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17208 Royal Court Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17208 Royal Court Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17208 Royal Court Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17208 Royal Court Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17208 Royal Court Drive offers parking.
Does 17208 Royal Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17208 Royal Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17208 Royal Court Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17208 Royal Court Drive has a pool.
Does 17208 Royal Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 17208 Royal Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17208 Royal Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17208 Royal Court Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17208 Royal Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17208 Royal Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

