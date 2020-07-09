17208 Royal Court Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Immaculate All Brick 5BD Home on Golf Course - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rr5725eYoWy



Immaculate single-family home ready for immediate move-in. Expansive 5 bed, 3 bath all brick home overlooking the 14th green in well-known River Run community. Main level features spacious & bright office with custom built-ins, formal dining space, & large great room w/ vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. Updated kitchen & casual dining space. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, tile backsplash, & stainless appliances (including a Jenn Air gas cooktop and Bosch dishwasher). Main floor guest BR & full bath perfect for visitors. Large master suite w/ golf course views, dual walk in closets & soaking tub. 2 additional BR's & shared bath as well as a bonus/BR w/ walk-in closet. This lovely River Run home features vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, tons of natural light, & a spacious back deck that overlooks a large flat yard & golf course. Lawn care included in rental rate. 2 car garage with storage.



