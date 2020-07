Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

16934 Summers Walk Available 01/14/20 Beautiful Brick End Unit Townhome in Davidson - Beautiful brick end unit townhome in Summers Walk. Features 3BR/2.5BA, neutral colors throughout, community pool, two car detached garage, garden Tub in MBA. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Available January 14th. Conveniently located in between Concord and Huntersville this location provides easy access to both I-85 and I-77.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3213220)