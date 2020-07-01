15928 Rose Glenn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Summers Walk - Subdivision: Summers Walk

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2008

Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Heat Pump, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Davidson Elem., Bailey Middle, William Amos Hough High School



Great 2 story home in the Summers Walk Community. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors, good size living room, large kitchen with island and breakfast area. Half bath with laundry closet. Upstairs has master bedroom with walk in closet and private full bath. 2 secondary bedrooms and second full bath also upstairs. The home also has front porch, back patio and 2 car driveway. Summers Walk community has pool, walking trails and dog park. Located just off Hwy 73 between Huntersville and Concord. Minutes from Davidson, Kannapolis and Charlotte. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs



No Pets Allowed



