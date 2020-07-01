All apartments in Davidson
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

15928 Rose Glenn Lane

15928 Rose Glenn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15928 Rose Glenn Lane, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Summers Walk - Subdivision: Summers Walk
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 2008
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Heat Pump, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Davidson Elem., Bailey Middle, William Amos Hough High School

Great 2 story home in the Summers Walk Community. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors, good size living room, large kitchen with island and breakfast area. Half bath with laundry closet. Upstairs has master bedroom with walk in closet and private full bath. 2 secondary bedrooms and second full bath also upstairs. The home also has front porch, back patio and 2 car driveway. Summers Walk community has pool, walking trails and dog park. Located just off Hwy 73 between Huntersville and Concord. Minutes from Davidson, Kannapolis and Charlotte. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15928 Rose Glenn Lane have any available units?
15928 Rose Glenn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 15928 Rose Glenn Lane have?
Some of 15928 Rose Glenn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15928 Rose Glenn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15928 Rose Glenn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15928 Rose Glenn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15928 Rose Glenn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15928 Rose Glenn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15928 Rose Glenn Lane offers parking.
Does 15928 Rose Glenn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15928 Rose Glenn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15928 Rose Glenn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15928 Rose Glenn Lane has a pool.
Does 15928 Rose Glenn Lane have accessible units?
No, 15928 Rose Glenn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15928 Rose Glenn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15928 Rose Glenn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15928 Rose Glenn Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15928 Rose Glenn Lane has units with air conditioning.

