Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

1210 Torrence Circle

1210 Torrence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Torrence Circle, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Waterfront living at it's finest! Beautiful condo with many updates overlooking Lake Norman in much sought after Newport in Davidson Landing! Great location! Just a short stroll to fine dining on the waterfront at North Harbor Club or relaxing at the Wine Cottage. Enjoy quaint downtown Davidson and the surrounding towns or head to Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Enjoy time on the covered back deck overlooking the lake. The kitchen features luxury granite countertops, tiled backslash, white appliances and includes refrigerator/freezer. Master bathroom features a luxury granite vanity and large tiled shower. Master bedroom overlooks the lake and features a large walk-in master closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Two or more years lease term preferred by owner. One year lease term considered on a case by case basis. If you're a boater and need a place for your boat, The Lake Norman Company leases boat slips. Please call 704-892-4619 ext. 10 to inquire about boat slip availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Torrence Circle have any available units?
1210 Torrence Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 1210 Torrence Circle have?
Some of 1210 Torrence Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Torrence Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Torrence Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Torrence Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Torrence Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 1210 Torrence Circle offer parking?
No, 1210 Torrence Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Torrence Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Torrence Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Torrence Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1210 Torrence Circle has a pool.
Does 1210 Torrence Circle have accessible units?
No, 1210 Torrence Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Torrence Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Torrence Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Torrence Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Torrence Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
