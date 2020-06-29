1210 Torrence Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Waterfront living at it's finest! Beautiful condo with many updates overlooking Lake Norman in much sought after Newport in Davidson Landing! Great location! Just a short stroll to fine dining on the waterfront at North Harbor Club or relaxing at the Wine Cottage. Enjoy quaint downtown Davidson and the surrounding towns or head to Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Enjoy time on the covered back deck overlooking the lake. The kitchen features luxury granite countertops, tiled backslash, white appliances and includes refrigerator/freezer. Master bathroom features a luxury granite vanity and large tiled shower. Master bedroom overlooks the lake and features a large walk-in master closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Two or more years lease term preferred by owner. One year lease term considered on a case by case basis. If you're a boater and need a place for your boat, The Lake Norman Company leases boat slips. Please call 704-892-4619 ext. 10 to inquire about boat slip availability.