All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 11811 Bradford Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
11811 Bradford Park Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM

11811 Bradford Park Drive

11811 Bradford Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11811 Bradford Park Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This exquisite home is located near the entrance (and community pool/playground) to the lovely Bailey Springs community, a short walk to Hough High School and Bailey Middle School. Beautiful backyard saltwater pool with ample surrounding travertine tile that keeps cool even in the hot afternoon sun. The yard is small and low maintenance. On the interior, the bedrooms are quite spacious, as are the 2 en-suite bathrooms. The master (on the main level) offers two large walk-in closets. Guest room on the first floor with its own full bathroom. Upstairs is a huge bonus room that is perfect for kids' play area, theatre room, or man/she-cave! The kitchen and living room share an open concept with lots of natural light. The lease start date is flexible in June, July, or August. Although it's an unfurnished rental, Owner may be open to leaving some furniture for the right tenant, if needed. Tenant pays all utilities (average $300/month).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 Bradford Park Drive have any available units?
11811 Bradford Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 11811 Bradford Park Drive have?
Some of 11811 Bradford Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 Bradford Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11811 Bradford Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 Bradford Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11811 Bradford Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 11811 Bradford Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11811 Bradford Park Drive offers parking.
Does 11811 Bradford Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 Bradford Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 Bradford Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11811 Bradford Park Drive has a pool.
Does 11811 Bradford Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 11811 Bradford Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 Bradford Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11811 Bradford Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11811 Bradford Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11811 Bradford Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with Washer-DryerDavidson Dog Friendly Apartments
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College