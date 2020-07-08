11811 Bradford Park Drive

Amenities

This exquisite home is located near the entrance (and community pool/playground) to the lovely Bailey Springs community, a short walk to Hough High School and Bailey Middle School. Beautiful backyard saltwater pool with ample surrounding travertine tile that keeps cool even in the hot afternoon sun. The yard is small and low maintenance. On the interior, the bedrooms are quite spacious, as are the 2 en-suite bathrooms. The master (on the main level) offers two large walk-in closets. Guest room on the first floor with its own full bathroom. Upstairs is a huge bonus room that is perfect for kids' play area, theatre room, or man/she-cave! The kitchen and living room share an open concept with lots of natural light. The lease start date is flexible in June, July, or August. Although it's an unfurnished rental, Owner may be open to leaving some furniture for the right tenant, if needed. Tenant pays all utilities (average $300/month).