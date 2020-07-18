Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

105 Arrowhead Trail Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home in New Bern - Available 8/7/2020

3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with attached single car garage. Living room has a cozy gas log fireplace and cooling ceiling fans in the home. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric range, plenty of cabinet space and pantry. Laundry room has washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. MORE ADVERTISING PHOTOS TO COME.

Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You’ll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.



