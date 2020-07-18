All apartments in Craven County
105 Arrowhead Trail

105 Arrowhead Trl · (252) 447-7368
Location

105 Arrowhead Trl, Craven County, NC 28562

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Arrowhead Trail · Avail. Aug 1

$1,015

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
105 Arrowhead Trail Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home in New Bern - Available 8/7/2020
3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with attached single car garage. Living room has a cozy gas log fireplace and cooling ceiling fans in the home. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric range, plenty of cabinet space and pantry. Laundry room has washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. MORE ADVERTISING PHOTOS TO COME.
Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You’ll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

(RLNE2123333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

