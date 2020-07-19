21908 Torrence Chapel Road

Amenities

Gorgeous Furnished Model Home!! - Amazing Mooresville home in the exclusive Torrence Chapel community! With 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this home offers over 3200 square feet of immaculate living space! High-end finishes in the kitchen include hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, gas range, and tile backsplash. Main level master with tray ceilings and attached en-suite with granite counters, dual vanity sinks, large tiled shower and separate garden tub. Nearby I-77 provides easy access to shopping, outdoor recreation at nearby Lake Norman.



