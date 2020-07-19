All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 21908 Torrence Chapel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
21908 Torrence Chapel Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21908 Torrence Chapel Road

21908 Torrence Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21908 Torrence Chapel Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Furnished Model Home!! - Amazing Mooresville home in the exclusive Torrence Chapel community! With 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this home offers over 3200 square feet of immaculate living space! High-end finishes in the kitchen include hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, gas range, and tile backsplash. Main level master with tray ceilings and attached en-suite with granite counters, dual vanity sinks, large tiled shower and separate garden tub. Nearby I-77 provides easy access to shopping, outdoor recreation at nearby Lake Norman.

(RLNE4626822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21908 Torrence Chapel Road have any available units?
21908 Torrence Chapel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21908 Torrence Chapel Road have?
Some of 21908 Torrence Chapel Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21908 Torrence Chapel Road currently offering any rent specials?
21908 Torrence Chapel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21908 Torrence Chapel Road pet-friendly?
No, 21908 Torrence Chapel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 21908 Torrence Chapel Road offer parking?
No, 21908 Torrence Chapel Road does not offer parking.
Does 21908 Torrence Chapel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21908 Torrence Chapel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21908 Torrence Chapel Road have a pool?
No, 21908 Torrence Chapel Road does not have a pool.
Does 21908 Torrence Chapel Road have accessible units?
No, 21908 Torrence Chapel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21908 Torrence Chapel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 21908 Torrence Chapel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21908 Torrence Chapel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21908 Torrence Chapel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College