21221 Harken Drive

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool pool table garage tennis court

LOCATION! Great home located in Blue Stone Harbor. Brand New Clubhouse, Waterfront Pool, Tennis Court, deeded boat slip, Guest dock & Boat ramp! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a 2 car garage, Lake View, formal living and dining room, hard wood floors on main level, Furnished Sun Room & Billiard/ Bonus Room. Bonus Room can be used as 5th bedroom. Fresh paint on lower level. Open floor plan. Gourmet Kitchen with tall cabinets, granite countertops and tile back-splash. All kitchen appliances are included. No smoking. Pets conditional. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Walk to shops, restaurants, and The Fresh Market. Location is convenient to everything. Come see this home today!