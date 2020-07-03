All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

21221 Harken Drive

21221 Harken Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21221 Harken Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
LOCATION! Great home located in Blue Stone Harbor. Brand New Clubhouse, Waterfront Pool, Tennis Court, deeded boat slip, Guest dock & Boat ramp! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a 2 car garage, Lake View, formal living and dining room, hard wood floors on main level, Furnished Sun Room & Billiard/ Bonus Room. Bonus Room can be used as 5th bedroom. Fresh paint on lower level. Open floor plan. Gourmet Kitchen with tall cabinets, granite countertops and tile back-splash. All kitchen appliances are included. No smoking. Pets conditional. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Walk to shops, restaurants, and The Fresh Market. Location is convenient to everything. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21221 Harken Drive have any available units?
21221 Harken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21221 Harken Drive have?
Some of 21221 Harken Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21221 Harken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21221 Harken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21221 Harken Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21221 Harken Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21221 Harken Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21221 Harken Drive offers parking.
Does 21221 Harken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21221 Harken Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21221 Harken Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21221 Harken Drive has a pool.
Does 21221 Harken Drive have accessible units?
No, 21221 Harken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21221 Harken Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21221 Harken Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21221 Harken Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21221 Harken Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

