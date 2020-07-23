All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated September 6 2019

21210 Pumila Court

21210 Pumila Court · No Longer Available
Location

21210 Pumila Court, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Heron Harbor subdivision in beautiful Cornelius by Lake Norman! This incredible, full-brick, 4 BR + loft, 3 full bath home is sited on a cul-de-sac wooded lot with seasonal water view. (Pics are from previous listing and will be updated once property is vacated.) Lovely wood flooring is throughout much of the main level. Bright kitchen is upgraded with gorgeous granite, a center island and stainless steel appliances (and has a gas stove.) There is a secondary bedroom and full bath on main level. Great room features a vaulted ceiling and steps out to an incredible deck. Formal living room/dining room combination is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs is a master bedroom with a luxury master bath that has a dual vanity, large tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are good size. A spacious loft offers great flex space and overlooks the great room. Backyard has trees and offers privacy1

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21210 Pumila Court have any available units?
21210 Pumila Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21210 Pumila Court have?
Some of 21210 Pumila Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21210 Pumila Court currently offering any rent specials?
21210 Pumila Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21210 Pumila Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 21210 Pumila Court is pet friendly.
Does 21210 Pumila Court offer parking?
No, 21210 Pumila Court does not offer parking.
Does 21210 Pumila Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21210 Pumila Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21210 Pumila Court have a pool?
No, 21210 Pumila Court does not have a pool.
Does 21210 Pumila Court have accessible units?
No, 21210 Pumila Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21210 Pumila Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21210 Pumila Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21210 Pumila Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 21210 Pumila Court does not have units with air conditioning.
