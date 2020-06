Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan internet access furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Furnished rental close to downtown Davidson & Cornelius. Includes utilities, internet, and lawn maintenance. Basic kitchen and living items are available for use. Move-in ready and just bring your clothes, if you'd like. Monthly cleaning can be coordinated for a fee. Inquire for more information - 980-292-0553