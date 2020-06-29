All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 20627 N Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
20627 N Main Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

20627 N Main Street

20627 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20627 North Main Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Option for annual lease opportunity in to be built apartment located in back of lot. Live in Cornelius' charming historic district! 1 YR. NEW COMPLETE KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORING & BATHROOM VANITY! HARDWOODS REFINISHED! Laundry hookups in basement. Only 4 Minutes from the coming soon Arts District. Walk to YMCA, ACE Hardware, Ice Cream shop, Asian cuisine, Retail shopping and fine dining at Barrel & Fork. Minutes to Town Square, Antiquity AND Davidson! LARGE BACKYARD on the usable approx. .25 acre lot! Available for March 1st Move In! Please Note: Fireplace is inoperable and not available for use. Suitable for electric insert.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20627 N Main Street have any available units?
20627 N Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
Is 20627 N Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
20627 N Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20627 N Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 20627 N Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20627 N Main Street offer parking?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 20627 N Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20627 N Main Street have a pool?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 20627 N Main Street have accessible units?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20627 N Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20627 N Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College