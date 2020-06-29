20627 N Main Street

Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Option for annual lease opportunity in to be built apartment located in back of lot. Live in Cornelius' charming historic district! 1 YR. NEW COMPLETE KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORING & BATHROOM VANITY! HARDWOODS REFINISHED! Laundry hookups in basement. Only 4 Minutes from the coming soon Arts District. Walk to YMCA, ACE Hardware, Ice Cream shop, Asian cuisine, Retail shopping and fine dining at Barrel & Fork. Minutes to Town Square, Antiquity AND Davidson! LARGE BACKYARD on the usable approx. .25 acre lot! Available for March 1st Move In! Please Note: Fireplace is inoperable and not available for use. Suitable for electric insert.