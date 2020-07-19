20627 N Main Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

UPDATED PHOTOS AFTER COMPLETE REMODEL! Live in Cornelius' charming historic district! NEW COMPLETE KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORING! NEW BATHROOM VANITY! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT! HARDWOODS REFINISHED! Only 4 Minutes from the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery site coming soon! The coming soon Arts District. Across the street from retail stores and fine dining at El Paraiso. Walk to Ice Cream shops and fine dining at Fork, ACE Hardware, Antiquity AND Davidson! HUGE BACKYARD with over a half acre! Available for December 29 Move In! Please Note: Fireplace is inoperable and not available for use. Suitable for electric insert. Laundry hookups in basement.