Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20627 N Main Street

20627 N Main St · No Longer Available
Location

20627 N Main St, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED PHOTOS AFTER COMPLETE REMODEL! Live in Cornelius' charming historic district! NEW COMPLETE KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORING! NEW BATHROOM VANITY! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT! HARDWOODS REFINISHED! Only 4 Minutes from the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery site coming soon! The coming soon Arts District. Across the street from retail stores and fine dining at El Paraiso. Walk to Ice Cream shops and fine dining at Fork, ACE Hardware, Antiquity AND Davidson! HUGE BACKYARD with over a half acre! Available for December 29 Move In! Please Note: Fireplace is inoperable and not available for use. Suitable for electric insert. Laundry hookups in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20627 N Main Street have any available units?
20627 N Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20627 N Main Street have?
Some of 20627 N Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20627 N Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
20627 N Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20627 N Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 20627 N Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20627 N Main Street offer parking?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 20627 N Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20627 N Main Street have a pool?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 20627 N Main Street have accessible units?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20627 N Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20627 N Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20627 N Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
