20423 Willow Pond Road

2-story rental in the heart of Downtown Cornelius! Main level has a 2-story Great Room fireplace, Formal Dining, open Kitchen has granite counters and Breakfast area, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Master Suite and a large Sunroom with views of the backyard. Upper level has Loft and 2 Bedrooms that share 2nd Full Bath. Enjoy the Fenced Yard that overlooks the community Pond and a convenient Cornelius location near I-77 at Exit 28. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner owner will not repair or replace if they fail to operate. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs conditional with pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!