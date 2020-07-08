All apartments in Cornelius
20423 Willow Pond Road
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

20423 Willow Pond Road

20423 Willow Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

20423 Willow Pond Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2-story rental in the heart of Downtown Cornelius! Main level has a 2-story Great Room fireplace, Formal Dining, open Kitchen has granite counters and Breakfast area, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Master Suite and a large Sunroom with views of the backyard. Upper level has Loft and 2 Bedrooms that share 2nd Full Bath. Enjoy the Fenced Yard that overlooks the community Pond and a convenient Cornelius location near I-77 at Exit 28. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner owner will not repair or replace if they fail to operate. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs conditional with pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

