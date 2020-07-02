All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

20329 Berry Circle

20329 Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20329 Berry Circle, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located in a cul-de-sac, you will love this Master Down home in Crown Harbor! Main floor office with glass-paneled french doors. Great Room features a gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Master w/cedar walk-in closet! Kitchen with gas range, granite countertops, breakfast bar. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms & a multifunctional LOFT! Fenced Backyard is quiet and private, with a direct gas line to the grill so you'll never run out of fuel! Community pool & Club House overlooks Lake Norman! Dry boat storage available in Crown Harbor Marina. Ask about our available “hospitality services”, including cleaning and lawn cutting/landscaping. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions. Pets must be approved by owner & get registered with Petscreening.com. No aggressive breeds. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20329 Berry Circle have any available units?
20329 Berry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20329 Berry Circle have?
Some of 20329 Berry Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20329 Berry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20329 Berry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20329 Berry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 20329 Berry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 20329 Berry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20329 Berry Circle offers parking.
Does 20329 Berry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20329 Berry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20329 Berry Circle have a pool?
Yes, 20329 Berry Circle has a pool.
Does 20329 Berry Circle have accessible units?
No, 20329 Berry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20329 Berry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20329 Berry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20329 Berry Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20329 Berry Circle has units with air conditioning.

