20329 Berry Circle

Amenities
Located in a cul-de-sac, you will love this Master Down home in Crown Harbor! Main floor office with glass-paneled french doors. Great Room features a gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Master w/cedar walk-in closet! Kitchen with gas range, granite countertops, breakfast bar. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms & a multifunctional LOFT! Fenced Backyard is quiet and private, with a direct gas line to the grill so you'll never run out of fuel! Community pool & Club House overlooks Lake Norman! Dry boat storage available in Crown Harbor Marina. Ask about our available “hospitality services”, including cleaning and lawn cutting/landscaping. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions. Pets must be approved by owner & get registered with Petscreening.com. No aggressive breeds. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.