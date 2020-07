Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Cornelius - Newly remodeled home, Lovely 3 Bedroom Ranch Home - Freshly painted with neutral colors!! Bright & Airy, with spacious upgraded eat-in kitchen with SS appliances Gas oven too, Immaculate! Nice fixtures throughout. Fenced yard and large deck. Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included Too! Can't beat the location Close to Jetton Park and Birkdale Village. Also nearby Schools, Hospital & Uptown Charlotte. Must see



No Cats Allowed



