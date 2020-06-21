All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 20101 Henderson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
20101 Henderson Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

20101 Henderson Road

20101 Henderson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20101 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT first floor Lake Norman condo For Rent! Newer flooring in main areas and newer fixtures. Great Room has fireplace and is open to Dining Room. Kitchen was renovated with all new granite counters and an Eating Bar, stainless appliances and modified Laundry closet with state of the art LG Washer/Dryer combo unit! Master Suite has walk-in closet and the Master Bath has a newer shower door. 2nd Bedroom and 2nd Full Bath were also renovated with new vanity, toilet and shower/tub combo. Enjoy a spacious Covered Patio that overlooks the lake and the Tenant can take advantage of the community pool, boardwalk, sandy beach and day dock at Windward. This condo is leased fully furnished only with all utilities (electric, water, sewer, television with digital antenna and internet) included in the rent. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. Owner will entertain a 6-9 month lease term with a minimum of 6 months as per the HOA rules. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20101 Henderson Road have any available units?
20101 Henderson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20101 Henderson Road have?
Some of 20101 Henderson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20101 Henderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
20101 Henderson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20101 Henderson Road pet-friendly?
No, 20101 Henderson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20101 Henderson Road offer parking?
No, 20101 Henderson Road does not offer parking.
Does 20101 Henderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20101 Henderson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20101 Henderson Road have a pool?
Yes, 20101 Henderson Road has a pool.
Does 20101 Henderson Road have accessible units?
No, 20101 Henderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20101 Henderson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20101 Henderson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20101 Henderson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20101 Henderson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College