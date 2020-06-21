20101 Henderson Road

Amenities

FURNISHED and WATERFRONT first floor Lake Norman condo For Rent! Newer flooring in main areas and newer fixtures. Great Room has fireplace and is open to Dining Room. Kitchen was renovated with all new granite counters and an Eating Bar, stainless appliances and modified Laundry closet with state of the art LG Washer/Dryer combo unit! Master Suite has walk-in closet and the Master Bath has a newer shower door. 2nd Bedroom and 2nd Full Bath were also renovated with new vanity, toilet and shower/tub combo. Enjoy a spacious Covered Patio that overlooks the lake and the Tenant can take advantage of the community pool, boardwalk, sandy beach and day dock at Windward. This condo is leased fully furnished only with all utilities (electric, water, sewer, television with digital antenna and internet) included in the rent. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. Owner will entertain a 6-9 month lease term with a minimum of 6 months as per the HOA rules. AVAILABLE NOW!