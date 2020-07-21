All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

19924 Beard Street

19924 Beard Street · No Longer Available
Location

19924 Beard Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex unit in the heart of Downtown Cornelius For Rent! Floor plan has Living Room at entry, Dining area open to Kitchen, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom. Tenant will enjoy a Front Covered Porch, Storage Shed and a corner lot location within walking and biking distance to Downtown Cornelius shopping, library and restaurants! WATER, SEWER AND TRASH PICK-UP ARE INCLUDED and the Tenant is responsible for all other utilities and lawn maintenance. Tenant will be required to maintain renter's insurance during the lease term. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 15-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Available one week from an approved application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19924 Beard Street have any available units?
19924 Beard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19924 Beard Street have?
Some of 19924 Beard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19924 Beard Street currently offering any rent specials?
19924 Beard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19924 Beard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19924 Beard Street is pet friendly.
Does 19924 Beard Street offer parking?
No, 19924 Beard Street does not offer parking.
Does 19924 Beard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19924 Beard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19924 Beard Street have a pool?
No, 19924 Beard Street does not have a pool.
Does 19924 Beard Street have accessible units?
No, 19924 Beard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19924 Beard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19924 Beard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19924 Beard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19924 Beard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
