19924 Beard Street

Duplex unit in the heart of Downtown Cornelius For Rent! Floor plan has Living Room at entry, Dining area open to Kitchen, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom. Tenant will enjoy a Front Covered Porch, Storage Shed and a corner lot location within walking and biking distance to Downtown Cornelius shopping, library and restaurants! WATER, SEWER AND TRASH PICK-UP ARE INCLUDED and the Tenant is responsible for all other utilities and lawn maintenance. Tenant will be required to maintain renter's insurance during the lease term. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 15-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Available one week from an approved application!