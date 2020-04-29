All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 19870 Deer Valley Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19870 Deer Valley Dr.
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

19870 Deer Valley Dr.

19870 Deer Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19870 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
19870 Deer Valley Dr., Cornelius, NC 28031 - Property Id: 95824

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Alexander Chase! Neutral Paint throughout! Carpet! lighting! Nice Cabinetry with solid surface counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Dining Area. Large Living Room. Covered balcony with additional storage closet. Split Bedrooms. Master has large walk in closet. Large laundry room. Washer and Dryer included! Water, sewer and trash included! Great location close to Lake Norman, Birkdale Village, and Greenway! Walk or bike the greenway to shops, movie theater and restaurants in Birkdale Village. (Home will empty on Jan 29, 2019, It is available to see after that.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95824
Property Id 95824

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4852324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19870 Deer Valley Dr. have any available units?
19870 Deer Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19870 Deer Valley Dr. have?
Some of 19870 Deer Valley Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19870 Deer Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
19870 Deer Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19870 Deer Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 19870 Deer Valley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19870 Deer Valley Dr. offer parking?
No, 19870 Deer Valley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 19870 Deer Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19870 Deer Valley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19870 Deer Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 19870 Deer Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 19870 Deer Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 19870 Deer Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 19870 Deer Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19870 Deer Valley Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 19870 Deer Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19870 Deer Valley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College