Amenities
19870 Deer Valley Dr., Cornelius, NC 28031 - Property Id: 95824
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Alexander Chase! Neutral Paint throughout! Carpet! lighting! Nice Cabinetry with solid surface counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Dining Area. Large Living Room. Covered balcony with additional storage closet. Split Bedrooms. Master has large walk in closet. Large laundry room. Washer and Dryer included! Water, sewer and trash included! Great location close to Lake Norman, Birkdale Village, and Greenway! Walk or bike the greenway to shops, movie theater and restaurants in Birkdale Village. (Home will empty on Jan 29, 2019, It is available to see after that.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95824
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4852324)