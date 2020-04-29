19839 Henderson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Hard to find waterfront living at an affordable price! This modern 2 bedroom condo offers an upscale feel in a friendly community. With updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, newer lighting and washer/dryer included, you will be proud to show it off to guests. WATER BILL included in rent. Community features TWO private community beaches, 2 boat docks, pool, meandering walking trail along the water, plenty of parking for guests & MORE! Only 2 short flights of stairs gets you to the best water view from any unit in the area! Between the view and the amenities, you'll love calling this condo home. Available June 1st.