Cornelius, NC
19839 Henderson Road
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:55 AM

19839 Henderson Road

19839 Henderson Road · (704) 896-2000
Location

19839 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit K · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Hard to find waterfront living at an affordable price! This modern 2 bedroom condo offers an upscale feel in a friendly community. With updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, newer lighting and washer/dryer included, you will be proud to show it off to guests. WATER BILL included in rent. Community features TWO private community beaches, 2 boat docks, pool, meandering walking trail along the water, plenty of parking for guests & MORE! Only 2 short flights of stairs gets you to the best water view from any unit in the area! Between the view and the amenities, you'll love calling this condo home. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19839 Henderson Road have any available units?
19839 Henderson Road has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19839 Henderson Road have?
Some of 19839 Henderson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19839 Henderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
19839 Henderson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19839 Henderson Road pet-friendly?
No, 19839 Henderson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19839 Henderson Road offer parking?
Yes, 19839 Henderson Road does offer parking.
Does 19839 Henderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19839 Henderson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19839 Henderson Road have a pool?
Yes, 19839 Henderson Road has a pool.
Does 19839 Henderson Road have accessible units?
No, 19839 Henderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19839 Henderson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19839 Henderson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19839 Henderson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19839 Henderson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
