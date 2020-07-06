19835 Henderson Road - G

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Overlooking Lake Norman, The Windward Condos are located in the heart of Cornelius. This top level condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has been recently updated with granite countertops and custom tile backsplash. Great low maintenance laminate flooring throughout. Walking distance to Holiday Marina and Hello, Sailor and a short drive to great local amenities. Community amenities include pool, private beach.

Waterfront community with private beach, swimming pool and private dock.