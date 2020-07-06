All apartments in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC
19835 Henderson Road - G
19835 Henderson Road - G

19835 Henderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

19835 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Overlooking Lake Norman, The Windward Condos are located in the heart of Cornelius. This top level condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has been recently updated with granite countertops and custom tile backsplash. Great low maintenance laminate flooring throughout. Walking distance to Holiday Marina and Hello, Sailor and a short drive to great local amenities. Community amenities include pool, private beach.
Waterfront community with private beach, swimming pool and private dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19835 Henderson Road - G have any available units?
19835 Henderson Road - G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19835 Henderson Road - G have?
Some of 19835 Henderson Road - G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19835 Henderson Road - G currently offering any rent specials?
19835 Henderson Road - G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19835 Henderson Road - G pet-friendly?
Yes, 19835 Henderson Road - G is pet friendly.
Does 19835 Henderson Road - G offer parking?
No, 19835 Henderson Road - G does not offer parking.
Does 19835 Henderson Road - G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19835 Henderson Road - G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19835 Henderson Road - G have a pool?
Yes, 19835 Henderson Road - G has a pool.
Does 19835 Henderson Road - G have accessible units?
No, 19835 Henderson Road - G does not have accessible units.
Does 19835 Henderson Road - G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19835 Henderson Road - G has units with dishwashers.
Does 19835 Henderson Road - G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19835 Henderson Road - G has units with air conditioning.

