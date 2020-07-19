19601 Denae Lynn Drive

Amenities

This home with a covered front porch has all the amenities you're looking for!



Upgrades include gorgeous vinyl plank flooring on the main, lighting, fixtures, and neutral paint throughout. The floor plan is ideal for entertaining and includes a formal dining room accented with wainscoting and a spacious great room with chair rail molding. The kitchen features granite counter tops with a tile backsplash, a tiered breakfast bar/island and a breakfast nook. A laundry room with shelves rounds out the floor.



All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a vaulted ceiling, and a deluxe five piece bath and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors in the back yard complete with a paver patio.



This home features an excellent location close to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife of the Lake Norman area! Minutes to Birkdale, Northcross Shopping Center and Whole Foods. Close to several parks, McDowell Creek Greenway and golf.