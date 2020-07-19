All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 19601 Denae Lynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19601 Denae Lynn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19601 Denae Lynn Drive

19601 Denae Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19601 Denae Lynn Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home with a covered front porch has all the amenities you're looking for!

Upgrades include gorgeous vinyl plank flooring on the main, lighting, fixtures, and neutral paint throughout. The floor plan is ideal for entertaining and includes a formal dining room accented with wainscoting and a spacious great room with chair rail molding. The kitchen features granite counter tops with a tile backsplash, a tiered breakfast bar/island and a breakfast nook. A laundry room with shelves rounds out the floor.

All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a vaulted ceiling, and a deluxe five piece bath and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors in the back yard complete with a paver patio.

This home features an excellent location close to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife of the Lake Norman area! Minutes to Birkdale, Northcross Shopping Center and Whole Foods. Close to several parks, McDowell Creek Greenway and golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19601 Denae Lynn Drive have any available units?
19601 Denae Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19601 Denae Lynn Drive have?
Some of 19601 Denae Lynn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19601 Denae Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19601 Denae Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19601 Denae Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19601 Denae Lynn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19601 Denae Lynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19601 Denae Lynn Drive offers parking.
Does 19601 Denae Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19601 Denae Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19601 Denae Lynn Drive have a pool?
No, 19601 Denae Lynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19601 Denae Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 19601 Denae Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19601 Denae Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19601 Denae Lynn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19601 Denae Lynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19601 Denae Lynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College