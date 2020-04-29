19408 Fridley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Location Location! YOUR SEARCH for your Sweet Home is Over! Stop by today to see this stunning & spacious well maintained 3bed/2.5bath home in desirable Heritage Green. This One has It All! Offering all the space and amenities needed right at your tips! Community offering several more amenities for you to fall in love with;-pool, playground, clubhouse and walking trails within minutes of the Greenway entrance. Convenient access to all community schools, shopping, restaurants,I-77 and just minutes from Birkdale Village, Downtown Cornelius & Davidson, Lowes, Home Depot, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and so much more. This house is a MUST SEE! Stop by today to take a look.



Directions:I-77 to exit 25, left on 73 Sam Furr, R- on Holly Point Dr, R-on US-21 N/Statesville Rd, R-on Bailey Rd, L-on Washam Potts Rd, R- on Coachman Trace, L- on Meadow Crossing Ln, R- on Denae Lynn, L - on Fridley Lane. House on your R.

