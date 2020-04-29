All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

19408 Fridley Lane

19408 Fridley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19408 Fridley Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Location Location! YOUR SEARCH for your Sweet Home is Over! Stop by today to see this stunning & spacious well maintained 3bed/2.5bath home in desirable Heritage Green. This One has It All! Offering all the space and amenities needed right at your tips! Community offering several more amenities for you to fall in love with;-pool, playground, clubhouse and walking trails within minutes of the Greenway entrance. Convenient access to all community schools, shopping, restaurants,I-77 and just minutes from Birkdale Village, Downtown Cornelius & Davidson, Lowes, Home Depot, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and so much more. This house is a MUST SEE! Stop by today to take a look.

Directions:I-77 to exit 25, left on 73 Sam Furr, R- on Holly Point Dr, R-on US-21 N/Statesville Rd, R-on Bailey Rd, L-on Washam Potts Rd, R- on Coachman Trace, L- on Meadow Crossing Ln, R- on Denae Lynn, L - on Fridley Lane. House on your R.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19408 Fridley Lane have any available units?
19408 Fridley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
Is 19408 Fridley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19408 Fridley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19408 Fridley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19408 Fridley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19408 Fridley Lane offer parking?
No, 19408 Fridley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19408 Fridley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19408 Fridley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19408 Fridley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19408 Fridley Lane has a pool.
Does 19408 Fridley Lane have accessible units?
No, 19408 Fridley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19408 Fridley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19408 Fridley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19408 Fridley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19408 Fridley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
