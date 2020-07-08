19326 Makayla Lane

Amenities

Location, Location gorgeous town home in a Lake Norman access community with boat ramp, 2 day docks, kayak storage & Pool. Walking trail with direct access to Jetton Park right around the corner. Just a short walk to dining and shopping in Jetton Village shops, Harris Teeter and Publics. The location truly is perfect and the neighborhood has that lake feel to it. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath beauty has a gourmet kitchen with 42 inch staggered cabinets, granite, SS appliances and more. Private maintenance free courtyard and a detached 2 car garage with access thru courtyard to house . Trey ceiling in Master bedroom, & large walk in closet, tiled shower, soaker tub and double vanities in Master Bath. Grand entry foyer that leads to the open kitchen and great Room with fireplace. It's Immaculate and ready for you now! This property will not last long!