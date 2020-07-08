All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 19326 Makayla Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19326 Makayla Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

19326 Makayla Lane

19326 Makayla Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19326 Makayla Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location gorgeous town home in a Lake Norman access community with boat ramp, 2 day docks, kayak storage & Pool. Walking trail with direct access to Jetton Park right around the corner. Just a short walk to dining and shopping in Jetton Village shops, Harris Teeter and Publics. The location truly is perfect and the neighborhood has that lake feel to it. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath beauty has a gourmet kitchen with 42 inch staggered cabinets, granite, SS appliances and more. Private maintenance free courtyard and a detached 2 car garage with access thru courtyard to house . Trey ceiling in Master bedroom, & large walk in closet, tiled shower, soaker tub and double vanities in Master Bath. Grand entry foyer that leads to the open kitchen and great Room with fireplace. It's Immaculate and ready for you now! This property will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19326 Makayla Lane have any available units?
19326 Makayla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19326 Makayla Lane have?
Some of 19326 Makayla Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19326 Makayla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19326 Makayla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19326 Makayla Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19326 Makayla Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19326 Makayla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19326 Makayla Lane offers parking.
Does 19326 Makayla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19326 Makayla Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19326 Makayla Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19326 Makayla Lane has a pool.
Does 19326 Makayla Lane have accessible units?
No, 19326 Makayla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19326 Makayla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19326 Makayla Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19326 Makayla Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19326 Makayla Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College