18761 Vineyard Point Lane

LEASE TERM LIMITED TO 7 MONTHS - MUST END BY 8.15.2020! FRESHLY PAINTED! Enjoy watching gorgeous Lake Norman sunsets from the over-sized balcony of this 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo! This beautiful third-floor penthouse unit offers fantastic waterfront views! Features include a fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the family room, and an upgraded kitchen with nickel fixtures, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite with vaulted ceilings includes a walk-in closet, plus access to a waterfront balcony. The marina has docks and a boat club. Close to Birkdale Village and all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Cornelius and Huntersville have to offer!