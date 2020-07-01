All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

18761 Vineyard Point Lane

18761 Vineyard Point Ln · No Longer Available
Location

18761 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LEASE TERM LIMITED TO 7 MONTHS - MUST END BY 8.15.2020! FRESHLY PAINTED! Enjoy watching gorgeous Lake Norman sunsets from the over-sized balcony of this 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo! This beautiful third-floor penthouse unit offers fantastic waterfront views! Features include a fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the family room, and an upgraded kitchen with nickel fixtures, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite with vaulted ceilings includes a walk-in closet, plus access to a waterfront balcony. The marina has docks and a boat club. Close to Birkdale Village and all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Cornelius and Huntersville have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18761 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18761 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18761 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18761 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18761 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18761 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18761 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18761 Vineyard Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18761 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18761 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18761 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18761 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18761 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
No, 18761 Vineyard Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18761 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18761 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18761 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18761 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18761 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18761 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

