18736 Nautical Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna tennis court

Gorgeously renovated waterfront rental that is available for a shorter term/furnished corporate rental, OR a long term lease w/furniture optional! 3rd-floor penthouse has amazing views of the pool, pond and fountains...certainly worth the exercise in climbing the stairs(aka--no elevator). Enjoy Lake Norman, a private beach, pool, kayaking, tennis, and the complex's gym with sauna. Boat slips are based on availability and can be leased by tenant. Beautifully decorated, and ready for immediate occupancy! Basic cable and water included. No pets. Length of stay is negotiable but must exceed 3 months. Tenant monthly income must exceed 3 times the rental amount. Additional fees apply to shorter-term lease. $282 additional per month for 3-month lease; $141 per month additional for 6 months, $70 per month for 9-month lease. Tenant Occupied. Call listing agent for showings.