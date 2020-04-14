All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18736 Nautical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18736 Nautical Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

18736 Nautical Drive

18736 Nautical Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18736 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeously renovated waterfront rental that is available for a shorter term/furnished corporate rental, OR a long term lease w/furniture optional! 3rd-floor penthouse has amazing views of the pool, pond and fountains...certainly worth the exercise in climbing the stairs(aka--no elevator). Enjoy Lake Norman, a private beach, pool, kayaking, tennis, and the complex's gym with sauna. Boat slips are based on availability and can be leased by tenant. Beautifully decorated, and ready for immediate occupancy! Basic cable and water included. No pets. Length of stay is negotiable but must exceed 3 months. Tenant monthly income must exceed 3 times the rental amount. Additional fees apply to shorter-term lease. $282 additional per month for 3-month lease; $141 per month additional for 6 months, $70 per month for 9-month lease. Tenant Occupied. Call listing agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18736 Nautical Drive have any available units?
18736 Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18736 Nautical Drive have?
Some of 18736 Nautical Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18736 Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18736 Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18736 Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18736 Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18736 Nautical Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18736 Nautical Drive offers parking.
Does 18736 Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18736 Nautical Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18736 Nautical Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18736 Nautical Drive has a pool.
Does 18736 Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 18736 Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18736 Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18736 Nautical Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18736 Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18736 Nautical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College