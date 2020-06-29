18733 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

FIRST FLOOR and WATERFRONT condo in Cornelius For Rent! This condo has tile flooring, updated Kitchen that is open to the Dining area and a Great Room with fireplace, built-ins and sliding door to the Patio that overlooks the lake. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and Laundry with Washer/Dryer. Walk to the community pool and enjoy a convenient location in The Arbors at Vineyard Point. This community is located off Catawba Ave and a short drive to I-77 and Birkdale Village restaurants and shopping. WATER, SEWER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.