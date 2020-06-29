All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

18733 Vineyard Point Lane

18733 Vineyard Point Ln · No Longer Available
Location

18733 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
FIRST FLOOR and WATERFRONT condo in Cornelius For Rent! This condo has tile flooring, updated Kitchen that is open to the Dining area and a Great Room with fireplace, built-ins and sliding door to the Patio that overlooks the lake. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and Laundry with Washer/Dryer. Walk to the community pool and enjoy a convenient location in The Arbors at Vineyard Point. This community is located off Catawba Ave and a short drive to I-77 and Birkdale Village restaurants and shopping. WATER, SEWER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18733 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18733 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18733 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18733 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18733 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18733 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18733 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18733 Vineyard Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18733 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18733 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18733 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18733 Vineyard Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18733 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18733 Vineyard Point Lane has a pool.
Does 18733 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18733 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18733 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18733 Vineyard Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18733 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18733 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

