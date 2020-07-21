18726 Nautical Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic waterfront ground floor end unit! Filled with natural light. Water views in multiple directions. Large back deck great for relaxing or entertaining while enjoying the beautiful lake view. A 1 car garage is available for an additional charge of $100/month. Beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Solid surface countertops. Stainless steel appliances included. Granite dual vanity in master bath. LG Tromm high end front load washer and dryer included. This is luxury lake living at it's finest! Also enjoy the community amenities. Pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis courts, pier/gazebo, and walking path around community pond.