All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18726 Nautical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18726 Nautical Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM

18726 Nautical Drive

18726 Nautical Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18726 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic waterfront ground floor end unit! Filled with natural light. Water views in multiple directions. Large back deck great for relaxing or entertaining while enjoying the beautiful lake view. A 1 car garage is available for an additional charge of $100/month. Beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Solid surface countertops. Stainless steel appliances included. Granite dual vanity in master bath. LG Tromm high end front load washer and dryer included. This is luxury lake living at it's finest! Also enjoy the community amenities. Pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis courts, pier/gazebo, and walking path around community pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18726 Nautical Drive have any available units?
18726 Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18726 Nautical Drive have?
Some of 18726 Nautical Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18726 Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18726 Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18726 Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18726 Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18726 Nautical Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18726 Nautical Drive offers parking.
Does 18726 Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18726 Nautical Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18726 Nautical Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18726 Nautical Drive has a pool.
Does 18726 Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 18726 Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18726 Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18726 Nautical Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18726 Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18726 Nautical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCornelius 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College