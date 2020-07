Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pet friendly

Adorable two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in the desirable Oakhurst Community of Cornelius. Great walking neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Freshly painted, new floors throughout, lots of natural light, great use of space with a low maintenance back courtyard with exterior shed great for storage. No cats, will consider one small dog under 30 lbs. Washer & dryer included.