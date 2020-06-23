18527 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Stunning views of Lake Norman from this WATERFRONT townhome in the GATED area of Vineyard Point! The floor plan has main level with hardwoods, Kitchen with Breakfast nook, Dining Room, 2-story Great Room with stone fireplace and built-ins and a Half Bath. Upper level has Laundry with Washer/Dryer included, Master Bedroom with lakeside balcony, dual sink vanity and a tiled shower. 2nd Bedroom also upstairs with a Full Bathroom. Tenant will enjoy the rear Patio with access to yard area and lake and it's a short walk to the community pool. Lake views from almost every room! The boat slips at Vineyard Point are owned and operated by the Lake Norman Company at 704-892-4619 ext. 10. WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!