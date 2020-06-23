All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

18527 Vineyard Point Lane

18527 Vineyard Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18527 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning views of Lake Norman from this WATERFRONT townhome in the GATED area of Vineyard Point! The floor plan has main level with hardwoods, Kitchen with Breakfast nook, Dining Room, 2-story Great Room with stone fireplace and built-ins and a Half Bath. Upper level has Laundry with Washer/Dryer included, Master Bedroom with lakeside balcony, dual sink vanity and a tiled shower. 2nd Bedroom also upstairs with a Full Bathroom. Tenant will enjoy the rear Patio with access to yard area and lake and it's a short walk to the community pool. Lake views from almost every room! The boat slips at Vineyard Point are owned and operated by the Lake Norman Company at 704-892-4619 ext. 10. WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18527 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18527 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18527 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18527 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18527 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18527 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18527 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18527 Vineyard Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18527 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18527 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18527 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18527 Vineyard Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18527 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18527 Vineyard Point Lane has a pool.
Does 18527 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18527 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18527 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18527 Vineyard Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18527 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18527 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
