18510 W Catawba Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE!



- Tenant will be renting the master bedroom on the ground floor with a full bath and walk-in closet.

- Furnished living room with gas fireplace

- Exclusive access to the garage

- Full kitchen (all appliance convey with kitchen are listed below)



Oven with stove top

Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Kitchen table



- Clothes washer and dryer are included for tenant use upstairs

- Upstairs den is available for use to tenant

- Owner will pay all utilities, including cable & internet

- Shopping is 2 min drive away

- There are 3 local parks within 1 mile of property

- Close to Lake Norman with nearby marina

- 10-minute drive to Davidson College

- 10 minutes to I-77

- 30 min drive to Downtown Charlotte (without traffic)



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW!



- Owner will retain use of the 2 upstairs bedrooms and bathroom, when they are in town.



Owner will be in town intermittently and will give notice of their arrival. Most of the time the tenant will have the property

to themselves.



- There is a $40 application fee to apply.



