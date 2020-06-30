All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:02 AM

18510 W Catawba Ave

18510 West Catawba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18510 West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE!

- Tenant will be renting the master bedroom on the ground floor with a full bath and walk-in closet.
- Furnished living room with gas fireplace
- Exclusive access to the garage
- Full kitchen (all appliance convey with kitchen are listed below)

Oven with stove top
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Kitchen table

- Clothes washer and dryer are included for tenant use upstairs
- Upstairs den is available for use to tenant
- Owner will pay all utilities, including cable & internet
- Shopping is 2 min drive away
- There are 3 local parks within 1 mile of property
- Close to Lake Norman with nearby marina
- 10-minute drive to Davidson College
- 10 minutes to I-77
- 30 min drive to Downtown Charlotte (without traffic)

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW!

- Owner will retain use of the 2 upstairs bedrooms and bathroom, when they are in town.

Owner will be in town intermittently and will give notice of their arrival. Most of the time the tenant will have the property
to themselves.

- There is a $40 application fee to apply.

Amenities: Central Air, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Allow Fireplace Usage, Furnished, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Microwave, Refrigerator, Smoking (Not Allowed), Stove/Oven, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), garage (1car)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18510 W Catawba Ave have any available units?
18510 W Catawba Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18510 W Catawba Ave have?
Some of 18510 W Catawba Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18510 W Catawba Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18510 W Catawba Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18510 W Catawba Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18510 W Catawba Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18510 W Catawba Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18510 W Catawba Ave offers parking.
Does 18510 W Catawba Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18510 W Catawba Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18510 W Catawba Ave have a pool?
No, 18510 W Catawba Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18510 W Catawba Ave have accessible units?
No, 18510 W Catawba Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18510 W Catawba Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18510 W Catawba Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18510 W Catawba Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18510 W Catawba Ave has units with air conditioning.

