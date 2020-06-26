All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

18452 W Catawba Ave

18452 West Catawba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18452 West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit in desirable Harborside Community. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main floor. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and island. Other features include a bonus room (formal living/dining/office), great room, gas fireplace, fenced patio, 1 car garage and 2 parking spots. Minutes to Birkdale, Lake Norman, Jetton Park, shopping, restaurants and I-77. Small dog under 30 lbs only. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18452 W Catawba Ave have any available units?
18452 W Catawba Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18452 W Catawba Ave have?
Some of 18452 W Catawba Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18452 W Catawba Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18452 W Catawba Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18452 W Catawba Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18452 W Catawba Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18452 W Catawba Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18452 W Catawba Ave offers parking.
Does 18452 W Catawba Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18452 W Catawba Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18452 W Catawba Ave have a pool?
No, 18452 W Catawba Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18452 W Catawba Ave have accessible units?
No, 18452 W Catawba Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18452 W Catawba Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18452 W Catawba Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18452 W Catawba Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18452 W Catawba Ave has units with air conditioning.
