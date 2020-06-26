18452 W Catawba Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit in desirable Harborside Community. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main floor. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and island. Other features include a bonus room (formal living/dining/office), great room, gas fireplace, fenced patio, 1 car garage and 2 parking spots. Minutes to Birkdale, Lake Norman, Jetton Park, shopping, restaurants and I-77. Small dog under 30 lbs only. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.