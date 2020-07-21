All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

17426 Springwinds Drive

17426 Springwinds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17426 Springwinds Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Enjoy Lake Norman lifestyle - Enjoy Lake Norman lifestyle in this Golf Course neighborhood. This 3 bedroom Custom built full brick ranch home in The Peninsula community. Owner Suite with double trey ceiling & huge walk-in closet, Master Bath Spa has soaking tub & multiples shower heads. Updated kitchen corian countertops, SS appliances, open floor plan prefinished wood floors and tile. Heavy crown molding, tray ceilings, gas fireplace, and a 2 1/2 Over-sized garage with Gladiator garage cabinets and designer! Rear screened porch and fenced backyard RENT INCLUDES Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer plus so much more!!!

(RLNE5059456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17426 Springwinds Drive have any available units?
17426 Springwinds Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17426 Springwinds Drive have?
Some of 17426 Springwinds Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17426 Springwinds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17426 Springwinds Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17426 Springwinds Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17426 Springwinds Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17426 Springwinds Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17426 Springwinds Drive offers parking.
Does 17426 Springwinds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17426 Springwinds Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17426 Springwinds Drive have a pool?
No, 17426 Springwinds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17426 Springwinds Drive have accessible units?
No, 17426 Springwinds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17426 Springwinds Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17426 Springwinds Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17426 Springwinds Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17426 Springwinds Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
