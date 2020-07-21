17426 Springwinds Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Enjoy Lake Norman lifestyle - Enjoy Lake Norman lifestyle in this Golf Course neighborhood. This 3 bedroom Custom built full brick ranch home in The Peninsula community. Owner Suite with double trey ceiling & huge walk-in closet, Master Bath Spa has soaking tub & multiples shower heads. Updated kitchen corian countertops, SS appliances, open floor plan prefinished wood floors and tile. Heavy crown molding, tray ceilings, gas fireplace, and a 2 1/2 Over-sized garage with Gladiator garage cabinets and designer! Rear screened porch and fenced backyard RENT INCLUDES Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer plus so much more!!!



(RLNE5059456)