17120 Players Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

THE PENINSULA - Fantastic home in highly desirable community! This full-brick home is on a .40 acre corner lot with trees and has 2-car side-load garage and will not last! Home has 2456 s.f. with 3 BR + BONUS and 2.5 baths! MASTER BEDROOM IS ON MAIN LEVEL and has incredible master bath with soaking tub and oversized glass shower. Main level boasts deeply colored, rich hardwood flooring throughout. Lovely dining room, formal living room and 2-story great room have wonderful architectural details. Stairway has wrought iron balusters and wood treads. White-cabinet kitchen has gorgeous granite and a glass blacksplash, making it bright and inviting. Stainless steel appliances include wall ovens. A relaxing rear deck overlooks private backyard. Upstairs has 2 secondary BRs and a bonus room/loft that overlooks main level below. Only a 2-3 minute drive to The Peninsula Yacht or Country Club!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.