17120 Players Ridge Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:08 PM

17120 Players Ridge Drive

17120 Players Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
17120 Players Ridge Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
THE PENINSULA - Fantastic home in highly desirable community! This full-brick home is on a .40 acre corner lot with trees and has 2-car side-load garage and will not last! Home has 2456 s.f. with 3 BR + BONUS and 2.5 baths! MASTER BEDROOM IS ON MAIN LEVEL and has incredible master bath with soaking tub and oversized glass shower. Main level boasts deeply colored, rich hardwood flooring throughout. Lovely dining room, formal living room and 2-story great room have wonderful architectural details. Stairway has wrought iron balusters and wood treads. White-cabinet kitchen has gorgeous granite and a glass blacksplash, making it bright and inviting. Stainless steel appliances include wall ovens. A relaxing rear deck overlooks private backyard. Upstairs has 2 secondary BRs and a bonus room/loft that overlooks main level below. Only a 2-3 minute drive to The Peninsula Yacht or Country Club!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17120 Players Ridge Drive have any available units?
17120 Players Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17120 Players Ridge Drive have?
Some of 17120 Players Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17120 Players Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17120 Players Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17120 Players Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17120 Players Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17120 Players Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17120 Players Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 17120 Players Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17120 Players Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17120 Players Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 17120 Players Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17120 Players Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 17120 Players Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17120 Players Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17120 Players Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17120 Players Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17120 Players Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

