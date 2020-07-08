11451 Potters Row

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous all-brick townhome with upgraded interior touches! Located in Cornelius, this townhome offers a beautifully flowing floorplan.



A formal dining room with upgraded lighting and beautiful stylized window provides a fantastic space for formal entertaining. The bright and airy family room is off the kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook. This gorgeous upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, an upgraded faucet, ample cabinetry and a full stainless steel appliance package which includes a side-by-side refrigerator, a glass top stove and a built-in microwave.



The master suite features cathedral ceilings and a five piece on-suite bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. A washer/dryer set is included for tenant use.



The patio is perfect for grilling and the fenced-in yard is great for getting some fresh air and sunshine! Front yard lawn care is included in the rent.



Enjoy the community amenities, including pool, walking trails and a recreation area.



You will love the easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, including Birkdale Village! Enjoy Lake Norman from one of many local parks nearby!



Pets conditional. One pet under 40 lb considered.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!