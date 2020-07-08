All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 11451 Potters Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
11451 Potters Row
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:44 PM

11451 Potters Row

11451 Potters Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11451 Potters Row, Cornelius, NC 28031
Antiquity

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous all-brick townhome with upgraded interior touches! Located in Cornelius, this townhome offers a beautifully flowing floorplan.

A formal dining room with upgraded lighting and beautiful stylized window provides a fantastic space for formal entertaining. The bright and airy family room is off the kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook. This gorgeous upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, an upgraded faucet, ample cabinetry and a full stainless steel appliance package which includes a side-by-side refrigerator, a glass top stove and a built-in microwave.

The master suite features cathedral ceilings and a five piece on-suite bath. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. A washer/dryer set is included for tenant use.

The patio is perfect for grilling and the fenced-in yard is great for getting some fresh air and sunshine! Front yard lawn care is included in the rent.

Enjoy the community amenities, including pool, walking trails and a recreation area.

You will love the easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment, including Birkdale Village! Enjoy Lake Norman from one of many local parks nearby!

Pets conditional. One pet under 40 lb considered.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11451 Potters Row have any available units?
11451 Potters Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 11451 Potters Row have?
Some of 11451 Potters Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11451 Potters Row currently offering any rent specials?
11451 Potters Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11451 Potters Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 11451 Potters Row is pet friendly.
Does 11451 Potters Row offer parking?
No, 11451 Potters Row does not offer parking.
Does 11451 Potters Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11451 Potters Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11451 Potters Row have a pool?
Yes, 11451 Potters Row has a pool.
Does 11451 Potters Row have accessible units?
No, 11451 Potters Row does not have accessible units.
Does 11451 Potters Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 11451 Potters Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11451 Potters Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 11451 Potters Row does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College