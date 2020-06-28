All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 10978 Heritage Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
10978 Heritage Green Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

10978 Heritage Green Drive

10978 Heritage Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10978 Heritage Green Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10978 Heritage Green Drive-CB - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2-car garage. An open floor plan with the master bedroom on the main floor and a LARGE BONUS ROOM upstairs! Master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. Spacious kitchen includes appliances. Huge deck & back yard! Community Pool. Pets conditional. Close to restaurants, shopping, I-77, Hwy 73, Hwy 115 & Hwy 21.

I-77 N to Exit 18/Harris Blvd/NC-24, Left on W WT Harris Blvd, Right on Northlake Centre Pkwy, Continue on to Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Left on NC-115 N/S Old Statesville Rd, Left onto Meadow Crossing Ln, Left onto Heritage Green Drive

(RLNE2555031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10978 Heritage Green Drive have any available units?
10978 Heritage Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 10978 Heritage Green Drive have?
Some of 10978 Heritage Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10978 Heritage Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10978 Heritage Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10978 Heritage Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10978 Heritage Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10978 Heritage Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10978 Heritage Green Drive offers parking.
Does 10978 Heritage Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10978 Heritage Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10978 Heritage Green Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10978 Heritage Green Drive has a pool.
Does 10978 Heritage Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 10978 Heritage Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10978 Heritage Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10978 Heritage Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10978 Heritage Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10978 Heritage Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College