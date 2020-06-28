Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10978 Heritage Green Drive-CB - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2-car garage. An open floor plan with the master bedroom on the main floor and a LARGE BONUS ROOM upstairs! Master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. Spacious kitchen includes appliances. Huge deck & back yard! Community Pool. Pets conditional. Close to restaurants, shopping, I-77, Hwy 73, Hwy 115 & Hwy 21.



I-77 N to Exit 18/Harris Blvd/NC-24, Left on W WT Harris Blvd, Right on Northlake Centre Pkwy, Continue on to Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Left on NC-115 N/S Old Statesville Rd, Left onto Meadow Crossing Ln, Left onto Heritage Green Drive



(RLNE2555031)