Cornelius, NC
10322 Caldwell Depot Road
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

10322 Caldwell Depot Road

10322 Caldwell Depot Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

10322 Caldwell Depot Road, Cornelius, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Move-In Ready Home located in Cornelius ! - This spacious two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the popular Caldwell Station Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, great room with a gas fireplace, formal dining room, office with french doors, fenced in back yard, 2 car attached garage, owner's suite that includes a luxurious bath and a huge walk in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms, a large laundry room and so much more! Community features a pool, park, and fitness center. Close to shopping, dining and parks as well. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable fee, no aggressive breeds and only 1 dog small to medium size will be considered. Tenant responsible for all yard/lawn maintenance.

(RLNE4623124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 Caldwell Depot Road have any available units?
10322 Caldwell Depot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 10322 Caldwell Depot Road have?
Some of 10322 Caldwell Depot Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10322 Caldwell Depot Road currently offering any rent specials?
10322 Caldwell Depot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 Caldwell Depot Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 Caldwell Depot Road is pet friendly.
Does 10322 Caldwell Depot Road offer parking?
Yes, 10322 Caldwell Depot Road offers parking.
Does 10322 Caldwell Depot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10322 Caldwell Depot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 Caldwell Depot Road have a pool?
Yes, 10322 Caldwell Depot Road has a pool.
Does 10322 Caldwell Depot Road have accessible units?
No, 10322 Caldwell Depot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 Caldwell Depot Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10322 Caldwell Depot Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10322 Caldwell Depot Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10322 Caldwell Depot Road does not have units with air conditioning.
