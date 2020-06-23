10322 Caldwell Depot Road

Amenities

Beautiful Move-In Ready Home located in Cornelius ! - This spacious two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the popular Caldwell Station Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, great room with a gas fireplace, formal dining room, office with french doors, fenced in back yard, 2 car attached garage, owner's suite that includes a luxurious bath and a huge walk in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms, a large laundry room and so much more! Community features a pool, park, and fitness center. Close to shopping, dining and parks as well. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable fee, no aggressive breeds and only 1 dog small to medium size will be considered. Tenant responsible for all yard/lawn maintenance.



(RLNE4623124)