9610 camberley ave nw

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Available 07/06/20



Schools: Cox Mill Elementary School, Harris Middle and Cox Mill High School

This 2 story town home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2200 sq ft. This house Includes upgrades such as complete hardwood floor downstairs. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, 36" tall cream cabinets, pantry, and includes a Stainless Steel appliance package: fridge, microwave, Gas stove & oven, dishwasher, Washer and Dryer. Master suite has a walk-in his and her closets, stand-in shower . Separate upstairs laundry with storage. This home has additional upgrades like crown molding, hardwood floors on the main level.

Pets are negotiable.

Located in the desired Christenbury community just off Cox Mill and Concord Mills Blvd. Close to Mall, I-85, I-485 and easy commute to Uptown.

Residents of the community have access to many amenities, including Manor House Amenity Center, Jr. Olympic-sized Pool, Fitness Center, Walking Trails, Tennis Court, Gathering Areas , Playground for kids.

