All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 9610 camberley ave nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
9610 camberley ave nw
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

9610 camberley ave nw

9610 Camberley Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9610 Camberley Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Available 07/06/20 9610 camberley ave - Property Id: 64234

Schools: Cox Mill Elementary School, Harris Middle and Cox Mill High School
This 2 story town home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2200 sq ft. This house Includes upgrades such as complete hardwood floor downstairs. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, 36" tall cream cabinets, pantry, and includes a Stainless Steel appliance package: fridge, microwave, Gas stove & oven, dishwasher, Washer and Dryer. Master suite has a walk-in his and her closets, stand-in shower . Separate upstairs laundry with storage. This home has additional upgrades like crown molding, hardwood floors on the main level.
Pets are negotiable.
Located in the desired Christenbury community just off Cox Mill and Concord Mills Blvd. Close to Mall, I-85, I-485 and easy commute to Uptown.
Residents of the community have access to many amenities, including Manor House Amenity Center, Jr. Olympic-sized Pool, Fitness Center, Walking Trails, Tennis Court, Gathering Areas , Playground for kids.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64234
Property Id 64234

(RLNE5760847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 camberley ave nw have any available units?
9610 camberley ave nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 9610 camberley ave nw have?
Some of 9610 camberley ave nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 camberley ave nw currently offering any rent specials?
9610 camberley ave nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 camberley ave nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 9610 camberley ave nw is pet friendly.
Does 9610 camberley ave nw offer parking?
No, 9610 camberley ave nw does not offer parking.
Does 9610 camberley ave nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9610 camberley ave nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 camberley ave nw have a pool?
Yes, 9610 camberley ave nw has a pool.
Does 9610 camberley ave nw have accessible units?
No, 9610 camberley ave nw does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 camberley ave nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 camberley ave nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College