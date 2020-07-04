All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW
Last updated November 26 2019 at 7:59 PM

9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW

9431 Pepperidge Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9431 Pepperidge Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
A gorgeous ranch located in the Moss Creek subdivision of western Concord for convenience to Charlotte!

Accented with oak stain laminate flooring, this spacious floorplan features a formal dining room with upgraded moldings and an open family room with cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The fully upgraded kitchen and breakfast nook overlook the family room for easy entertaining. The kitchen features modern, white cabinetry with upgraded pulls, granite counters, a tile backsplash and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package with a French door refrigerator and glass-top stove.

The master suite is the perfect retreat with a tray ceiling and a private bath. The spa-like master bath features a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and separate shower! Upstairs, a spacious bonus room is the prefect space for a playroom, office or rec room!

This great location offers easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Concord. Close to the Concord Mills area for even more excitement. Racing fans will love the close proximity to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Close to parks and golf.

Easy access to I-85 and commutable to Uptown.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Give us a call at 888-372-7528 to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW have any available units?
9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW have?
Some of 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College