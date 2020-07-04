9431 Pepperidge Avenue NW

Amenities

A gorgeous ranch located in the Moss Creek subdivision of western Concord for convenience to Charlotte!



Accented with oak stain laminate flooring, this spacious floorplan features a formal dining room with upgraded moldings and an open family room with cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The fully upgraded kitchen and breakfast nook overlook the family room for easy entertaining. The kitchen features modern, white cabinetry with upgraded pulls, granite counters, a tile backsplash and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package with a French door refrigerator and glass-top stove.



The master suite is the perfect retreat with a tray ceiling and a private bath. The spa-like master bath features a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and separate shower! Upstairs, a spacious bonus room is the prefect space for a playroom, office or rec room!



This great location offers easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Concord. Close to the Concord Mills area for even more excitement. Racing fans will love the close proximity to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Close to parks and golf.



Easy access to I-85 and commutable to Uptown.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Give us a call at 888-372-7528 to schedule a private tour.