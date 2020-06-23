7850 Waterway Drive NW

Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
Are you in the market for a luxury apartment in Concord, NC? Look no further than Hawthorne at Concord, a brand-new luxury apartment community in one of the most convenient locations in Concord. This trend-setting resort-style apartment community will give you everything you need for a comfortable, convenient lifestyle, all within minutes of Charlottes popular Uptown district.Inside each apartment, the luxury amenities continue. Choose from a 1, 2 or 3-bedroom floor plan, each furnished with high-end features and finishes.Hawthorne at Concord has been carefully designed to mirror the amenities and comforts of a luxury resort. When you are at home, you will have everything you need and more right at your fingertips.