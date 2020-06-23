All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 7850 Waterway Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
7850 Waterway Drive NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7850 Waterway Drive NW

7850 Waterway Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7850 Waterway Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Are you in the market for a luxury apartment in Concord, NC? Look no further than Hawthorne at Concord, a brand-new luxury apartment community in one of the most convenient locations in Concord. This trend-setting resort-style apartment community will give you everything you need for a comfortable, convenient lifestyle, all within minutes of Charlottes popular Uptown district.Inside each apartment, the luxury amenities continue. Choose from a 1, 2 or 3-bedroom floor plan, each furnished with high-end features and finishes.Hawthorne at Concord has been carefully designed to mirror the amenities and comforts of a luxury resort. When you are at home, you will have everything you need and more right at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7850 Waterway Drive NW have any available units?
7850 Waterway Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 7850 Waterway Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
7850 Waterway Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7850 Waterway Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 7850 Waterway Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 7850 Waterway Drive NW offer parking?
No, 7850 Waterway Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 7850 Waterway Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7850 Waterway Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7850 Waterway Drive NW have a pool?
No, 7850 Waterway Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 7850 Waterway Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 7850 Waterway Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7850 Waterway Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7850 Waterway Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7850 Waterway Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7850 Waterway Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College