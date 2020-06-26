73 Douglas Avenue Northwest

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow is nestled away minutes from downtown Concord. It features a recent remodel, including an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, soaring hardwoods throughout, custom tile shower, and a partially fenced-in backyard. This one is sure to go fast! Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.