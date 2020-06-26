All apartments in Concord
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:17 PM

73 Douglas Avenue Northwest

73 Douglas Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

73 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow is nestled away minutes from downtown Concord. It features a recent remodel, including an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, soaring hardwoods throughout, custom tile shower, and a partially fenced-in backyard. This one is sure to go fast! Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest have any available units?
73 Douglas Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
73 Douglas Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Douglas Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
