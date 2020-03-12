619 Harrison Drive Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL! Lovely amenity-packed neighborhood of Laurel Park in Concord offers clubhouse, 2 pools, tennis courts and playground! Enjoy the welcoming rocking chair front porch, rear deck and incredible back yard offered on this 5 BR, 2.5 bath, 2601 s.f. home. Main level offers a spacious private office with french doors and vaulted ceiling. Dining room with architectural columns and hardwoods is open to the foyer offering seating expansion for large gatherings. Great room has a cozy, two-sided stone hearth separating it from the kitchen and a vaulted ceiling with lots windows natural light. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, tile back splash, recessed lights and hardwoods. The master bedroom is on the main level and features a large walk-in closet, trey ceiling, and private bath with glass shower, soaking tub and dual-sink vanity. Four secondary bedrooms are upstairs. A fantastic flat back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor activities. Easy access to I-85--near Poplar Tent Rd exit and George Liles Pkwy.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.