Home
/
Concord, NC
/
619 Harrison Drive Northwest
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

619 Harrison Drive Northwest

619 Harrison Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

619 Harrison Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL! Lovely amenity-packed neighborhood of Laurel Park in Concord offers clubhouse, 2 pools, tennis courts and playground! Enjoy the welcoming rocking chair front porch, rear deck and incredible back yard offered on this 5 BR, 2.5 bath, 2601 s.f. home. Main level offers a spacious private office with french doors and vaulted ceiling. Dining room with architectural columns and hardwoods is open to the foyer offering seating expansion for large gatherings. Great room has a cozy, two-sided stone hearth separating it from the kitchen and a vaulted ceiling with lots windows natural light. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, tile back splash, recessed lights and hardwoods. The master bedroom is on the main level and features a large walk-in closet, trey ceiling, and private bath with glass shower, soaking tub and dual-sink vanity. Four secondary bedrooms are upstairs. A fantastic flat back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor activities. Easy access to I-85--near Poplar Tent Rd exit and George Liles Pkwy.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Harrison Drive Northwest have any available units?
619 Harrison Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Harrison Drive Northwest have?
Some of 619 Harrison Drive Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Harrison Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
619 Harrison Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Harrison Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Harrison Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 619 Harrison Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 619 Harrison Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 619 Harrison Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Harrison Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Harrison Drive Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 619 Harrison Drive Northwest has a pool.
Does 619 Harrison Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 619 Harrison Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Harrison Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Harrison Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
