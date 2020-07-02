579 Old Speedway Drive NW

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! Off Popular Tent Road in Concord - Nice size ranch home located in Concord on 1.42 acre lot with over 1,700 sq. feet of spacious living. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 other rooms that could be used as bedrooms or bonus/office space. Hardwood floors with open kitchen and living room space. Large wrap around front porch with plenty of storage space in the basement. Home does come with courtesy use appliances, (electric range, refrigerator dishwasher & washer/dryer)



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call or email today to set up viewing of this home!

Rentals@leproperties.com 704-827-0801



