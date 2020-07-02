All apartments in Concord
579 Old Speedway Drive NW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

579 Old Speedway Drive NW

579 Old Speedway Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

579 Old Speedway Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY! Off Popular Tent Road in Concord - Nice size ranch home located in Concord on 1.42 acre lot with over 1,700 sq. feet of spacious living. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 other rooms that could be used as bedrooms or bonus/office space. Hardwood floors with open kitchen and living room space. Large wrap around front porch with plenty of storage space in the basement. Home does come with courtesy use appliances, (electric range, refrigerator dishwasher & washer/dryer)

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call or email today to set up viewing of this home!
Rentals@leproperties.com 704-827-0801

(RLNE5668627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Old Speedway Drive NW have any available units?
579 Old Speedway Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 579 Old Speedway Drive NW have?
Some of 579 Old Speedway Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Old Speedway Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
579 Old Speedway Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Old Speedway Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 Old Speedway Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 579 Old Speedway Drive NW offer parking?
No, 579 Old Speedway Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 579 Old Speedway Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 579 Old Speedway Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Old Speedway Drive NW have a pool?
No, 579 Old Speedway Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 579 Old Speedway Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 579 Old Speedway Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Old Speedway Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 579 Old Speedway Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

