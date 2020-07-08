All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:49 PM

5300 Almeda Place Northwest

5300 Almeda Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Almeda Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION

Nice 3 bedroom home located close to Afton Village and I-85.
Includes stove and refrigerator.
This home is central heat and air.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Almeda Place Northwest have any available units?
5300 Almeda Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 5300 Almeda Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Almeda Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Almeda Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Almeda Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5300 Almeda Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 5300 Almeda Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Almeda Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Almeda Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Almeda Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 5300 Almeda Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Almeda Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5300 Almeda Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Almeda Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Almeda Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Almeda Place Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5300 Almeda Place Northwest has units with air conditioning.

