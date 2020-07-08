Nice 3 bedroom home located close to Afton Village and I-85. Includes stove and refrigerator. This home is central heat and air. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5300 Almeda Place Northwest have any available units?
5300 Almeda Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 5300 Almeda Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Almeda Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.