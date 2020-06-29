51 Eastcliff Drive SE

Amenities

2bed/1ba House off Union St S. of Downtown Concord close to McAllister Elementary - 2 bed 1 bath house in older neighborhood. The floors are hard wood in den, dining room, and bedrooms with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen is off dining room and includes refrigerator, stove, and washer/dryer set. The neighborhood is very nice off Union St and 2 streets down Union from McAllister Elementary. Out side amenities offer a screened in porch off the den and a 1 car garage at the end of the concrete driveway that could be used for storage or parking a car. This house will not last long.



No Pets Allowed



