All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 51 Eastcliff Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
51 Eastcliff Drive SE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

51 Eastcliff Drive SE

51 Eastcliff Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

51 Eastcliff Drive Southeast, Concord, NC 28025
Eastcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2bed/1ba House off Union St S. of Downtown Concord close to McAllister Elementary - 2 bed 1 bath house in older neighborhood. The floors are hard wood in den, dining room, and bedrooms with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen is off dining room and includes refrigerator, stove, and washer/dryer set. The neighborhood is very nice off Union St and 2 streets down Union from McAllister Elementary. Out side amenities offer a screened in porch off the den and a 1 car garage at the end of the concrete driveway that could be used for storage or parking a car. This house will not last long.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3875308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Eastcliff Drive SE have any available units?
51 Eastcliff Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Eastcliff Drive SE have?
Some of 51 Eastcliff Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Eastcliff Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
51 Eastcliff Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Eastcliff Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 51 Eastcliff Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 51 Eastcliff Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 51 Eastcliff Drive SE offers parking.
Does 51 Eastcliff Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Eastcliff Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Eastcliff Drive SE have a pool?
No, 51 Eastcliff Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 51 Eastcliff Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 51 Eastcliff Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Eastcliff Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Eastcliff Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College