All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 49 Fenix Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
49 Fenix Drive SW
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:28 PM

49 Fenix Drive SW

49 Fenix Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

49 Fenix Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
South Corban Avenue

Amenities

internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a listing for a Bedroom for rent in a single-family house. The rental agreement conveys a lease for a single bedroom of the house and access to the common areas of the house (2 full bathrooms, Kitchen, Dining Room, Two Living room areas, and an art studio area in the basement. The landlord provides monthly common area cleaning, lawn care, utility service, and highspeed wifi. Contact Greg Walter at 704-685-5996. Schedule showing at www.gregwalterrealty.com/renter-looking. Submit application at www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Fenix Drive SW have any available units?
49 Fenix Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 49 Fenix Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
49 Fenix Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Fenix Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 49 Fenix Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 49 Fenix Drive SW offer parking?
No, 49 Fenix Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 49 Fenix Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Fenix Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Fenix Drive SW have a pool?
No, 49 Fenix Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 49 Fenix Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 49 Fenix Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Fenix Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Fenix Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Fenix Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Fenix Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College