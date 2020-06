Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning oven refrigerator

Duplex 464 & 466 are both available . 1 Bedroom, 1 bath 566 Square Feet.

Central heat and air. New floors, paint and new window s. Refrigerator, oven .Washer & Dryer hook up. Two units available.UP to 2 Pets are allowed with a $350.00 Pet deposit. 1.5 miles away from Atrium Hospital and Interstate I-85.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.