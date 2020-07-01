4625 Poplar Tent Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2bd/1ba House On Poplar Tent close to Hwy 73 and George Liles Parkway and very close to shopping - 2 bed 1 bath older house in very good condition. It has a den dining room and kitchen with access the bathroom via the hallway. The location is what is so desirable with it being so close to so many things and access to many major thoroughfares. House comes with a refrigerator and stove with a enclosed back porch that has the washer and dryer hookup. Must see it will go fast.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.



Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.



http://www.kannapolisstorage.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738546)